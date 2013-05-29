A pharmacist gives free medicine provided by the government, to a patient inside a government hospital in Kolkata July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(SUN.NS) shares surged nearly 8 percent on Wednesday after it reported net profit rose more than expected and after management guided for robust sales growth in FY14.

The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit rose 23 percent to 10.12 billion rupees for the January-March quarter. The company also announced a one-for-one issue of bonus shares.

Sun Pharma expects revenue growth of 18-20 percent for the current fiscal year ending March 2014, its managing director said on Tuesday.

