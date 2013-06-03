MUMBAI Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) fell as much as 2.3 percent on Monday on media reports the company is in talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB MEDAa.ST for between $5 billion and $6 billion.

Sun is in talks with a clutch of banks to raise funds for a possible deal, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday, declining to be identified. They did not say how far the discussions had advanced, or how likely it was that a deal would be reached.

Sun shares lost ground on worries that a potential acquisition would reduce Sun Pharma's cash position and increase debt. Sun shares were down 1.7 percent at 10:50 a.m.

