MUMBAI Feb 22 Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.9 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it reached a temporary deal to import a cancer drug from the Indian drugmaker.

In comparison, the main index was up 0.34 percent in pre-open trade. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)