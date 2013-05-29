MUMBAI May 29 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares rose 4.5 percent in pre-open trading on Wednesday after it reported net profit rose more than expected and after management guided for robust sales growth in FY14.

The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit rose 23 percent to 10.12 billion rupees ($182 million) for the January-March quarter. The company also announced a one-for-one issue of bonus shares.

Sun Pharma expects revenue growth of 18-20 percent for the current fiscal year ending March 2014, its managing director said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)