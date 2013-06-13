MUMBAI, June 13 Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 4.8 percent in pre-open trading after the company settled a patent suit with Pfizer Inc related to its acid-reflux drug for $550 million.

Credit Suisse said in a report it was surprised with both the timing and amount of the settlement and expects Sun's management to be more conservative in future "at-risk" generic drug launches. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)