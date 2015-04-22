(Corrects surname of Sun Pharma founder to "Shanghvi" from "Sanghvi" in headline and source text)

April 22 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : * Dilip Shanghvi has neither purchased nor agreed to purchase any shares of company in the Daiichi Sankyo transaction * Source text:

The Exchange had sought clarification from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd with respect to news appearing in Business Standard on April 21, 2015 that Daichi Sankyo to exit Company & Promoter Dilip Shanghvi may buy partial stake for 22500 crs.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd replied stating "With respect to your query below regarding purchase of shares of our Company by our promoter, Mr. Dilip Shanghvi from Daiichi Sankyo, we hereby state and confirm that the promoter,Mr. Dilip Shanghvi has neither purchased nor agreed to purchase any shares of our Company in the said transaction."

