Solar panel maker SunPower Corp said it would partner with Apple Inc to build two solar power projects in China's Sichuan province with total capacity of 40 megawatts.

The projects, when complete, will be co-owned by Apple and Sichuan Shengtian New Energy Development Co Ltd, SunPower's project development joint venture.

Completion of the projects, which are expected to provide up to 80 million kilowatt-hours per year, is expected in the fourth quarter of 2015, SunPower said.

SunPower's shares were up 4 percent at $34.75 before the bell on Thursday.

(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)