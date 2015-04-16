April 16 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it would partner with Apple Inc to build
two solar power projects in China's Sichuan province with total
capacity of 40 megawatts.
The projects, when complete, will be co-owned by Apple and
Sichuan Shengtian New Energy Development Co Ltd, SunPower's
project development joint venture.
Completion of the projects, which are expected to provide up
to 80 million kilowatt-hours per year, is expected in the fourth
quarter of 2015, SunPower said.
SunPower's shares were up 4 percent at $34.75 before the
bell on Thursday.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Robin Paxton)