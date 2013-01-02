* MidAmerican Energy in deal for 579 MW project
* SunPower to receive between $2.0-$2.5 billion
* SunPower shares close up 9 pct
By Garima Goel and Nichola Groom
Jan 2 SunPower Corp said it sold two
solar projects in California to a company controlled by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, and would receive up
to $2.5 billion in proceeds and related contracts.
Berkshire utility MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co will pay
SunPower between $2.0 billion and $2.5 billion for the
579-megawatt (MW) Antelope Valley solar projects and for
designing, installing and constructing them, the company said in
a regulatory filing on Wednesday. ()
Construction of the projects, which the companies called the
world's largest photovoltaic power development, will begin this
quarter and is expected to be completed by the end of 2015.
The stamp of approval from a Buffett utility, combined with
expected cashflow from the projects, will make SunPower more
bankable and more creditworthy, its Chief Executive Tom Werner
told Reuters.
"If you are a bank you are looking at us a lot differently
today than you did last week," he said.
SunPower shares ended up 9 percent at $6.13 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq, their highest closing in about eight months.
Raymond James analyst Marshall Adkins said the monetization
of the projects "does not alter the fact that SunPower retains a
markedly high-cost structure and razor-thin margins in the
context of a massively oversupplied market."
The projects, based in Kern and Los Angeles counties, will
add to MidAmerican Energy's growing investments in clean energy.
It bought a 49 percent stake in a 290 MW solar power plant
in Arizona from NRG Energy Inc and acquired First Solar
Inc's 550 MW Topaz Solar Farm power plant in California
in late-2011.
The SunPower projects will sell power to California utility
Southern California Edison under two long-term contracts.
California plans to reduce emissions of planet-warming
greenhouse gases to 1990 levels by 2020, and by an additional 80
percent by 2050.