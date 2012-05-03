May 3 SunPower Corp, maker of the world's most efficient solar panels, reported a 9 percent increase in first-quarter revenue and a loss that was bigger than a year before but not as wide as analysts had expected.

The company, majority owned by French oil giant Total SA , posted a net loss for the quarter of $74.5 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, SunPower made a loss of 12 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 15-cent loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter revenue grew by 9 percent to $494.1 million, short of the average analyst estimate of $525 million.

Solar makers have seen profit margins disappear over the last year as prices for the modules that turn sunlight into electricity have fallen sharply.

SunPower, like others in the industry, has raced to cut production costs and rein in manufacturing growth to help work off a supply glut on the global market. SunPower said last month it would consolidate its Philippine manufacturing operations to cut capital expenditure and cost per watt.