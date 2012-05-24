China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
May 24 SunPower Corp, the solar power arm of French oil giant Total SA, commissioned a new manufacturing plant in De Porcelette, France, that will produce 44 megawatts of high efficiency panels, the company said on Thursday.
The new facility, which will produce about 150,000 panels per year with an average efficiency of 20 percent.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.