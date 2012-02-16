Feb 16 SunPower Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as the steep decline in price of solar panels and charges related a corporate restructuring and delays in a solar power project weighed.

SunPower, which is majority-owned by French oil company Total SA, reported a net loss of $83 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a net income of $152.3 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it posted a profit of 16 cents per share in the quarter.