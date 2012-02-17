* EPS ex-items 16 cts vs Wall St forecast for loss
* Financial position helped by Total SA
* Shares jump 15 pct post-market
Feb 16 SunPower Corp posted
fourth quarter earnings that topped Wall Street forecasts and
it forecast strong sales this year, lifting shares of the solar
panel maker 15 percent in post-market trading.
The company, maker of the highest efficiency solar panels on
the market, also said it grew its market share in California's
residential market during the quarter, a segment its competitors
have been targeting over the past two years.
Solar companies suffered through most of 2011 as prices for
the panels that turn sunlight into electricity fell by nearly 50
percent, squeezing margins and driving some smaller players into
bankruptcy.
Still, one-time charges related to SunPower's large,
utility-scale projects and restructuring costs made for a "messy
quarter," according to Pavel Molchanov, analyst with Raymond
James, who noted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) was a negative $17 million.
"I think this is a classic relief rally" in the shares, he
said.
SunPower, majority-owned by French oil company Total SA
, reported a net loss of $83 million, or 84 cents per
share, compared to net income of $152.3 million, or $1.44 per
share, a year ago.
But excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of
16 cents per share in the quarter. That came in well above
analysts' average forecast for a loss of 5 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast sales for 2012 between $2.6 billion and $3.0
billion, compared to analysts' average forecast of $2.7 billion.
Molchanov said the backing of Total had provided a major
boost to the company during the quarter, allowing it to free up
$140 million in restricted cash that it can now put to use.
"This is really how the Total relationship was able to help
the company," he said.
Total increased its stake in SunPower to 66 percent during
the quarter -- after taking a 60 percent stake earlier in the
year -- under a set of transactions that also saw SunPower buy
Total's Tenesol solar unit.
SunPower said it expected to post a loss of between 5 cents
to 20 cents per share in the first quarter, but that it hoped to
reach breakeven or better for the year, excluding extraordinary
items.
Shares in SunPower rose 15 percent to $8.45 per share in
post-market trading.