LOS ANGELES Feb 12 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit as it made progress on several massive installations for U.S. utilities and expanded its residential rooftop business.

Fourth-quarter net income was $22.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $144.8 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.

SunPower is majority owned by French energy giant Total SA .