March 7 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp named company insider Charles Boynton as its acting finance head to replace Dennis Arriola, whose departure was announced in November as part of a reorganization.
Boynton, 44, who was a vice-president at the company, has taken over the new responsibility effective March 6, SunPower said in a statement.
Sunpower, majority-owned by French oil company Total SA , had said CFO Arriola will leave in March, while some other executives will take on expanded roles that will break down its management structure by region and enable faster decision-making.
The San Jose, California-based company, like its competitors, has been hit hard by a steep drop in solar panel prices and its shares have lost more than half of their value in the last one year.
The stock closed at $6.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
