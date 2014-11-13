UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
Nov 13 SunPower Corp, the second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States, forecast a much lower-than-estimated 2015 profit.
The company's shares were down 6 percent at $27.43 in early trading on the Nasdaq.
SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , expects to earn between $1.10 and $1.50 per share, excluding items, in the next year.
Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of $1.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The San Jose, California-based company said it expects 2015 revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $2.8 billion.
SunPower also expects to report full-year gross margin in the range of 21-23 percent, compared with the average estimate of 22.28 percent.
The company said it expects capital expenditure to rise in the range of $300 million to $350 million in 2015, from the 2014 capital expenses forecast of $150 million to $170 million.
SunPower, hurt by uneven revenue recognition from solar projects, said it expects to triple upstream capacity - manufacturing of cells and modules - over the next five years.
The company has also been diversifying into installation of solar panels on rooftops, a market dominated by SolarCity Corp .
SunPower said on Thursday it was reviewing spinning off some of its power plants into a separate dividend-paying entity called "yield co." (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
