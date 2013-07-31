LOS ANGELES, July 31 SunPower Corp on
Wednesday reported quarterly profit and revenue that topped
expectations, helped by strong demand for its solar panels in
utility, commercial and residential projects.
The company raised its profit outlook for the year but kept
is revenue forecast steady. Its shares rose slightly in
after-hours trade.
The second-quarter net profit was $19.6 million, or 15 cents
per share, compared with a net loss of $84.2 million, or 71
cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, which also builds power plants
with its solar panels, earned 48 cents per share, well ahead of
analysts' average estimate of 11 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $650 million, topping SunPower's own forecast of
$550 million to $600 million.
For the full year, the company forecast net revenue of $2.5
billion to $2.6 billion and said it would report a profit of
$1.00 to $1.30 a share. The profit outlook is higher than the 60
cents to 80 cents a share SunPower forecast in May. The revenue
forecast is unchanged.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $550
million to $600 million and income of 15 cents to 35 cents a
share. The revenue view is below analysts' average forecast of
$682.18 million, while they expect a profit of 19 cents as
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SunPower has slashed costs in recent years as the global
glut of solar panels erased profit margins for manufacturers.
The company makes the most efficient panels in the industry and
charges a premium for them.
But it has moved away from a reliance on manufacturing by
expanding its project development business. Earlier this year,
SunPower sold two massive projects in California to a company
controlled by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
It is also benefiting from the expansion of solar lease
arrangements with homeowners, a business in which it competes
with others, including SolarCity and SunRun.
SunPower is also chasing more business overseas thanks to its
relationship with a French energy company, which is investing in
some of SunPower's projects. SunPower is majority-owned by Total
SA.
SunPower shares rose to $27.75 after closing at $27.65 on
the Nasdaq.