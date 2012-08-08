UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
Aug 8 SunPower Corp posted a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by charges related to utility-scale power plants and cost cutting at its solar panel manufacturing sites.
SunPower, which is majority-owned by French oil company Total SA, said its net loss for the second quarter was $84.2 million, or 71 cents per share, compared to $147.9 million, or $1.51 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 8 cents.
* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must stop
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Russia's stance remains that crisis situations should be solved by politic and diplomatic means, "in dialogue", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.