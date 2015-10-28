Oct 28 SunPower Corp, the No.2 U.S.
solar panel maker, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a
year-earlier profit, as revenue from its power plant business
fell 68 percent.
The company reported a net loss of $56.3 million, or 41
cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the third
quarter ended Sept. 27.
A year earlier, SunPower had a profit of $32 million, or 20
cents per share.
The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA
, said revenue fell by about 43 percent to $380.2
million.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankaraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)