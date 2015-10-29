(Adds CEO comments, details)

By Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankararaman

Oct 28 No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker SunPower Corp is looking to sell projects in its power plant business and potential buyers include Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Werner told Reuters.

The company first plans to offer the project to 8Point3 Energy Partners LP, a joint venture between SunPower and rival First Solar Inc that went public in June.

If the deal does not go through, SunPower would directly approach other American utilities and American banks that fit the right profile of buyers, Werner said.

"Berkshire Hathaway (Energy) is one of the potential buyers of the power plant projects if 8Point3 chooses not to buy," Werner said on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett-led holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was not immediately available for comment.

SunPower's power plant business, which has been posting falling revenues for the past three quarters, accounted for nearly 35 percent of its total revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 27.

The company said it would make its final decision by the first half of 2016.

SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , in 2013 had sold one of the largest solar projects in the world to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The project, which is located in Southern California, has a capacity to generate 579 megawatts of power.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BEAT

SunPower on Wednesday also reported a surprise quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for rooftop installation, and forecast 2015 earnings above expectations.

SunPower said it expected 2015 adjusted profit of $1.95 to $2.05 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.56, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter revenue of $441.4 million also beat analysts expectations of $428.9 million.

Excluding items, SunPower earned 13 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 2 cents per share.

SunPower's shares, which have fallen 5 percent this year through its Monday close, rose 6.2 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankaraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Christian Plumb)