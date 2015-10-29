(Adds CEO comments, details)
By Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankararaman
Oct 28 No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker SunPower
Corp is looking to sell projects in its power plant
business and potential buyers include Berkshire Hathaway Energy,
Chief Executive Officer Thomas Werner told Reuters.
The company first plans to offer the project to 8Point3
Energy Partners LP, a joint venture between SunPower
and rival First Solar Inc that went public in June.
If the deal does not go through, SunPower would directly
approach other American utilities and American banks that fit
the right profile of buyers, Werner said.
"Berkshire Hathaway (Energy) is one of the potential buyers
of the power plant projects if 8Point3 chooses not to buy,"
Werner said on Wednesday.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett-led
holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was not
immediately available for comment.
SunPower's power plant business, which has been posting
falling revenues for the past three quarters, accounted for
nearly 35 percent of its total revenue in the quarter ended
Sept. 27.
The company said it would make its final decision by the
first half of 2016.
SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA
, in 2013 had sold one of the largest solar projects in
the world to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The project, which is
located in Southern California, has a capacity to generate 579
megawatts of power.
THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BEAT
SunPower on Wednesday also reported a surprise quarterly
profit, helped by strong demand for rooftop installation, and
forecast 2015 earnings above expectations.
SunPower said it expected 2015 adjusted profit of $1.95 to
$2.05 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.56,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter revenue of $441.4 million also beat analysts
expectations of $428.9 million.
Excluding items, SunPower earned 13 cents per share.
Analysts expected a loss of 2 cents per share.
SunPower's shares, which have fallen 5 percent this year
through its Monday close, rose 6.2 percent in after-market
trade.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankaraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Christian Plumb)