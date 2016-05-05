May 5 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, posted a bigger quarterly loss, largely due to a drop in revenue in its power plant business.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $85.4 million, or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $9.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost 30 cents.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell to 12.7 percent to $384.9 million. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)