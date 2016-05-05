(Adds details, shares)

May 5 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, largely due to a drop in revenue in its power plant business.

Revenue from the company's power plant business decreased 23.5 percent to $180.8 million in the first quarter ended April 3.

Under the power plant business, the company develops a project and also provides related services.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell 12.7 percent to $384.9 million in the quarter.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $85.4 million, or 62 cents per share, from $9.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating expenses rose 28 percent to $130.5 million.

Excluding items, SunPower lost 30 cents per share, while analysts on average expected a loss of 20 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down about 2.8 percent in after-hours trading. Up to Thursday's close of $17.23, the shares had fallen about 45 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)