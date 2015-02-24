Feb 24 SunPower Corp, the second-largest solar panel maker in the United States, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin power plant business.

Excluding one-time items, SunPower earned 26 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, above analysts' average estimate of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)