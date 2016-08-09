Aug 9 SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
solar panel maker, said it would cut about 1,200 jobs, or about
15 percent of its workforce, as the company realigns its power
plant business and manufacturing operations.
The company also posted on Tuesday a quarterly loss,
compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by declines in revenue
from its power plant business.
SunPower reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of
$70 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended
July 3, compared with a profit of $6.5 million, or 4 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company lost 22 cents per
share.
The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA
, said revenue rose 10.3 percent to $420.5 million.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)