Sept 12 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it will supply more than 100 megawatt (MW) solar panels to
Japan's Toshiba Corp under a multi-year agreement.
SunPower has been looking to grow in Asia as the solar
sector battles with pressured margins due to weak European
demand and a glut that has dragged down prices.
The company said it has delivered about 70 MW of solar
panels to Toshiba since the first agreement in 2010.
The San Jose, California-based company said last month it
expects nearly 10 percent of its revenue in 2012 to come from
Japan.
Shares of SunPower Corp were slightly up at $4.83 after the
bell. They closed at $4.80 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.