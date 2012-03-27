March 27 Solar panel maker SunPower Corp
said it had started commercial production of a new
solar cell to help boost efficiency of its products.
Despite declining prices for solar panels in recent years,
the solar industry continues to develop new technology to
improve efficiency of the devices that convert sunlight into
electricity and to reduce reliability on government subsidies.
SunPower, whose solar panels are the most efficient in the
market, said its new solar cell Maxeon has
sunlight-to-electricity conversion efficiency of up to 24
percent.
The efficiency of solar panels is measured in terms of peak
power output per unit of surface area. A higher efficiency rate
allows more power to be generated using fewer cells.
The new cell will be integrated into Sunpower's solar panels
and will be available in limited quantities in 2012, according
to the San Jose, California-based company.
Sunpower shares, which have shed about a third of their
value in the last six months, closed at $6.64 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.