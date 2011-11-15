By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS
PORT LOUIS Nov 15 Mauritius luxury hotel
group Sun Resorts said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax loss
widened, as the euro zone debt crisis and high fares for flights
originating from Europe deterred holiday makers.
The group posted a 168.6 million rupee ($5.8 million) pretax
loss for the period ended Sept. 30 compared with a 89.9 million
rupee loss in the year-ago period.
"The resurgence of the Euro zone economic crisis and high
air fares out of Europe continue to impact heavily on the
industry in Mauritius and on our results for the quarter," the
group said.
"Tourist arrivals from France and U.K., two of the biggest
contributors of business for our local industry, suffered a drop
of 8 percent and 12 percent respectively."
The loss per share was 1.24 rupees, from a loss of 0.58 a
year ago.
The company said aggressive promotional rates in the low
season and additional room capacity continue to dampen the yield
in the industry.
Mauritius' tourism sector, a key driver of the economy and
important source of foreign exchange, has suffered due to
weakness in its core European markets.
Sun Resorts said it expected to finish the year more or less
in line with 2010 with the completion of outstanding sales in
respect of Long Beach.
($1 = 29.000 Mauritius Rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Erica Billingham)