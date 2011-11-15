PORT LOUIS Nov 15 Mauritius luxury hotel group Sun Resorts said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax loss widened, as the euro zone debt crisis and high fares for flights originating from Europe deterred holiday makers.

The group posted a 168.6 million rupee ($5.8 million) pretax loss for the period ended Sept. 30 compared with a 89.9 million rupee loss in the year-ago period.

"The resurgence of the Euro zone economic crisis and high air fares out of Europe continue to impact heavily on the industry in Mauritius and on our results for the quarter," the group said.

"Tourist arrivals from France and U.K., two of the biggest contributors of business for our local industry, suffered a drop of 8 percent and 12 percent respectively."

The loss per share was 1.24 rupees, from a loss of 0.58 a year ago.

The company said aggressive promotional rates in the low season and additional room capacity continue to dampen the yield in the industry.

Mauritius' tourism sector, a key driver of the economy and important source of foreign exchange, has suffered due to weakness in its core European markets.

Sun Resorts said it expected to finish the year more or less in line with 2010 with the completion of outstanding sales in respect of Long Beach. ($1 = 29.000 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Erica Billingham)