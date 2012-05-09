PORT LOUIS May 9 Mauritius-based hotel group
Sun Resorts said quarterly pretax profit rose 4.2
percent, helped by a rise in market share and growth at its
Maldives unit that offset a small dip in tourist numbers.
Sun Resorts said on Wednesday that while tourist numbers to
the Indian Ocean island fell 0.2 percent in the first quarter,
its market share rose because of the April 2011 opening of the
Long Beach resort in Mauritius.
First-quarter pretax profit rose to 170 million rupees ($6
million), on revenue up 13 percent to 1.10 billion. Earnings per
share dipped to 1.59 rupees from 1.63 rupees.
Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of Mauritius's
gross domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds
of arrivals.
The group's operations in Maldives, best-known as the Indian
Ocean's top five-star beach destination, also reported an
improvement in occupancy, despite political turmoil early this
year.
Sun resorts said renovation works at Ambre Resorts and Spa,
a 298-room, four star hotel in Mauritius was progressing
satisfactorily. The hotel, expected to open in October as
originally planned, would boost occupancy rates further.
It forecast second-quarter earnings would be flat.
($1 = 29.1500 Mauritius rupees)
