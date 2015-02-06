BRIEF-Sprint unveils first "All-Wireless Small Cell"
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise on Friday said it will sell its shares at 68 Swiss francs per share in its stock market debut.
The pricing gives the Swisscom rival a market capitalization of 3.06 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion), making it Switzerland's biggest flotation since 2006.
Sunrise, which is using Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to promote its brand, has said it plans to use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to pay down debt and step up its challenge to Swisscom, the market leader. ($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co says on track to close merger with AT&T before 2017 end (Adds background, shares)