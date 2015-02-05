* Shares priced at 68 Sfr, mid-point of price range -
sources
* Transaction size increased by 300 mln Sfr - sources
* Shares to start trading Friday
* Sunrise to start trading with discount to peer Swisscom -
source
By Oliver Hirt and Rupert Pretterklieber
ZURICH, Feb 5 Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise
increased the size of its stock market listing by roughly a
fifth because of strong investor demand and will price its
shares at 68 Swiss francs ($73) apiece, three sources familiar
with the transaction said on Thursday.
Sunrise, backed by European private equity fund
CVC, last week set a price range of 58-78 francs per
share and later narrowed the range to 65-70 francs. Shares are
set to start trading on Friday
"We had very strong demand and have therefore increased the
transaction by about 300 million francs," one of the sources
said, adding Switzerland's biggest flotation since 2006 would
now raise 2.3 billion francs including an overallotment option.
"Equities markets are in very good shape and the long time
span of the ECB's liquidity operation (QE) is outweighing
concerns over Greece," another of the sources said.
The market capitalisation of Sunrise, which is using Swiss
tennis star Roger Federer to promote its brand, will be 3.1
billion Swiss francs in the IPO. Seventy four percent of the
shares will be in free float after the listing.
The company itself will reap 1.3 billion francs from selling
new shares and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and
step up its challenge to incumbent Swisscom
.
Both Sunrise and rival Orange Switzerland have struggled to
wrest market share from government-backed Swisscom. They have
toyed with a merger in the past, but the plan was blocked by
Swiss competition regulators in 2010.
Industry sources have said a tie-up could now be viewed more
favourably by regulators, as a bigger firm could improve
investment and consumer choice in "converged" services that
offer both mobile and fixed-line products.
Sunrise will start trading at a discount to Swisscom, which
the stock market values at about 8.2 times its expected 2015
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), including debt.
"Based on an 2015 EBITDA estimate of 650 million francs,
Sunrise will start trading at a multiple of 7.4," one of the
sources said.
Sunrise had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 621 million francs in the 12 months to
September.
($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs)
