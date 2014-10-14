Oct 14 Xiamen Sunrise Wheel Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 527.5 million yuan (86.12 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on October 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sc5vJP ; bit.ly/ZpTSoj

