LONDON May 12 Bankers are working on debt packages of up to 300 million euros ($336.93 million) to back a potential sale of Equistone Partners' German-based wheelchair manufacturer Sunrise Medical, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Equistone acquired Sunrise Medical from US-based private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners in 2012 and have now decided to put the company up for sale, with final bids due May 28, the sources said.

There are various bidders for the company including Nordic Capital.

Nordic Capital declined to comment.

Bankers are working on leverage loan financings to back an acquisition totalling up to 6.5 times Sunrise Medical's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 40 million euros, split between senior leveraged loans and second lien loans, the sources said.

An all senior loan package would be slightly less levered at around 5 times debt to earnings, they added.

Around 15 banks are in talks with Nordic Capital to fund the potential buyout, offering quite aggressive financing terms as banks compete amid a dearth of recent buyout activity in Europe, the sources said.

"A number of banks have had to drop out of the race to finance Sunrise Medical as the terms are getting pretty toppy. That's the market though at the moment," one of the sources said.

Sunrise Medical designs, manufactures and distributes wheelchairs, mobility scooters and seating systems under various brands including Quickie, Zippie and Lomax. The company is headquartered in Germany and California and employs 1,800. Its poducts are sold by a network of dealers and distributors in 130 countries.

($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)