BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
Aug 22 Sunrise Senior Living Inc said it will be bought by Health Care REIT Inc for about $845 million.
The $14.50 per share offer represents a 62.4 percent premium to Sunrise's Tuesday close.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2013.
Goldman Sachs & Co and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc acted as financial advisers to Sunrise.
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.