DUBAI Oct 13 Sunrise Properties has secured a
515 million dirham ($140.22 million) Islamic loan for the
development of a luxury hotel project, banking group Emirates
NBD, the main arranger of the deal, said on Tuesday.
Emirates NBD, joined by Doha Bank, are providing
the money to finance the Emerald Palace Kempinski Hotel project
on Dubai's Palm Jumeirha group of islands.
Nver Mkhitaryan, the promoter of EPG Hotels & Resorts and
Sunrise Properties Limited said the project financing showed the
banks' confidence in Dubai's tourism market.
The emirate's shopping malls and hotels, with attractions
such as an indoor ski slope and aquarium, helped to boost
tourist numbers last year.
The number of visitors rose 8.2 percent to 13.2 million in
2014, but they are widely expected to fall this year due to a
strong dollar, weak currencies in Europe and Russia and the
impact of lower oil prices on consumer confidence in some of
Dubai's tourist markets. The dirham is pegged to the dollar.
The government has not yet announced 2015 first-half tourist
figures.
Bank lending to real estate sector remains buoyant, with
credit to the construction and real estate sector totalling
216.2 billion dirhams in the second quarter of this year from
210.6 billion dirhams in the year ago period, according to the
latest central bank data.
The tenure and margin on the loan were not disclosed.
The deal was done as a murabaha, a cost-plus-profit
arrangement which is one of the most popular formats for
structuring Islamic loans.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
