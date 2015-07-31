July 31 Canadian organic food provider SunOpta
Inc said it would buy organic frozen fruit
supplier Sunrise Holdings Delaware Inc from private equity firm
Paine & Partners LLC for about $450 million.
The deal is expected to add 10 cents to SunOpta's adjusted
earnings per share in fiscal 2016, the company said.
Sunrise, which generates annual revenue of about $300
million, has retail and food service facilities in California,
Kansas and Mexico.
Citi served as SunOpta's financial adviser. Faegre Baker
Daniels LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were the
company's legal advisers.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)