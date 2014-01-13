BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co Ltd
* Says IPO 44.46 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nuc95v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.