May 23 Solar power company Sunrun said it raised
$60 million from a group of investors led by Madrone Capital
Partners to help the start-up develop software needed to cut
costs and simplify the installation process for customers.
The company uses a solar leasing business model that allows
homeowners to install solar panels on their rooftops with no
down payment. Instead, homeowners make monthly payments for the
power they use.
Madrone Capital -- affiliated with the Walton family, which
founded Wal-Mart Stores Inc -- was joined by existing
Sunrun investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital and Foundation
Capital.
Sunrun, which said it has more than 20,000 customers, has
raised about $145 million in financing till date.