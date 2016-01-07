(Adds details, background)
Jan 7 Solar panel installer Sunrun Inc
said it has ceased all operations in Nevada, after the state
reduced credits customers receive for selling excess solar power
to the grid.
Sunrun, which partners with local installation companies,
said on Thursday it expects hundreds of job losses in the
state.
Sunrun's rival SolarCity Corp said on Wednesday
that Nevada utilities commission's decision would affect 550 of
its employees in the state.
Sunrun said it would seek to transition its Nevada-based
employees to other positions within the company or place them
with local organizations.
The company called on the commission to reconsider its
decision, saying it would undermine solar investment in the
state.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)