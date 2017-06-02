June 2 Sunrun Inc's board of directors
is investigating a Wall Street Journal report last month that
said former employees manipulated sales data around the time of
the U.S. solar installer's 2015 initial public offering.
In a brief statement posted on its website, Sunrun said its
executive team had asked the board's audit committee to review
the Journal's article. The statement is dated June 1.
"Sunrun's executive team is committed to transparency and
looks forward to taking any and all appropriate actions in
response to the Audit Committee's eventual findings," the
statement said.
Sunrun officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
