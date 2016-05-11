BRIEF-Verifone names Rowan Trollope to board of directors
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members
May 11 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology :
* Says previous controlling shareholder, an investment management company has transferred its all 33.7 percent stake in the company to three individuals
* Says Hong Ruohong and Yao Caihong as new controlling shareholder


* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago