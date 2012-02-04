HONG KONG Feb 4 Sunshine Oilsands Ltd, a
Canadian oil explorer backed by Chinese state-owned enterprises,
has delayed the launch of a planned up to $700 million initial
public offering in Hong Kong that was expected to be the biggest
new listing in Asia this year, The Wall Street Journal said on
Saturday.
The oilsands firm, which is backed by Chinese investors
including insurer China Life Insurance (Group), was due to start
taking orders on Monday, but had postponed its roadshow
indefinitely, the Journal said, citing two people familiar with
the deal.
The delay was caused by a technical issue on the Canadian
part of the IPO prospectus, with the roadshow expected to start
on Feb. 15 or possibly a week later, a source with direct
knowledge of the IPO plans told Reuters on Saturday.
The IPO was set to consist of all new shares, representing
25 percent of the company's expanded capital, one source with
direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Jan 31.
Six companies have gone public in Hong Kong since the
beginning of the year, with small-sized deals that raised a
combined HK$1.4 billion ($180.5 million).