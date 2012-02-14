* IPO price set at HK$4.86-HK$5.08/share - terms
* Sunshine Oilsands set to price IPO on Feb. 24
By Clare Jim and Elzio Barreto
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, Feb 14 Canadian oil
explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has set the price range for its
up to $700 million Hong Kong initial public offering, setting in
motion the biggest IPO so far this year in the Asian financial
hub.
The company plans to sell 923.3 million shares in a range of
HK$4.86-HK$5.08 each, according to a term sheet for the deal
seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Including a greenshoe option to meet
additional demand, the total IPO size could rise to HK$5.4
billion ($696 million).
Sunshine's IPO will be the first major share sale to get off
the blocks in Hong Kong in what is expected to be another slow
year after demand for new listings slumped 42 percent in 2011
from the year before..
A handful of companies have gone public in Hong Kong since
the beginning of the year, with small deals that raised a total
of about HK$1.58 billion.
The company and its bankers started drumming up demand for
the offering on Jan. 30 and will begin a roadshow to take orders
for the deal on Feb. 15. Pricing is slated for Feb. 24,
according to the term sheet.