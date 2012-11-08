HONG KONG Nov 8 Sunshine Oilsands Ltd
, a Canada-focused oil explorer that raised $579
million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in February, said
on Thursday it has received conditional approval to list its
common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company, which is backed by investors including China's
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, China
Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) and Washington-based asset
manager EIG Global Energy Partners, said in a securities filing
it will keep its primary listing in Hong Kong.
Sunshine Oilsands said the shares will start trading in
Toronto at an unspecified future date once it meets all the
listing requirements.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)