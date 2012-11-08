HONG KONG Nov 8 Sunshine Oilsands Ltd , a Canada-focused oil explorer that raised $579 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in February, said on Thursday it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company, which is backed by investors including China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) and Washington-based asset manager EIG Global Energy Partners, said in a securities filing it will keep its primary listing in Hong Kong.

Sunshine Oilsands said the shares will start trading in Toronto at an unspecified future date once it meets all the listing requirements.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)