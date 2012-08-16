HONG KONG Aug 16 Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd said on Thursday that it aims to list shares by introduction in Toronto by the end of this year, after raising about $580 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in March.

John Zahary, president and chief executive of Sunshine Oilsands, was speaking to reporters at an earnings briefing in Hong Kong.

A listing by introduction does not result in fresh capital raising. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)