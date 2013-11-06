BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
Nov 6 Chinese solar company Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it filed an application for provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands.
Suntech, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, said it would consider pursuing a Chapter 15 filing in the United States following the grant of the application in the Cayman Islands.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.