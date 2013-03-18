March 18 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it had defaulted on $541 million of its bonds due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on other debt including loans from International Finance Corp and Chinese domestic lenders.

The China-based solar panel maker is exploring strategic alternatives with lenders and potential investors, Chief Executive David King said on Monday.

Suntech said it had received a notice of default and acceleration relating to its non-payment of the principal amount from the trustee of its 3 percent convertible notes.

Wilmington Trust Co was the trustee and securities agent for the bonds, according to regulatory filings.