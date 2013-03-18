BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
March 18 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it had defaulted on $541 million of its bonds due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on other debt including loans from International Finance Corp and Chinese domestic lenders.
The China-based solar panel maker is exploring strategic alternatives with lenders and potential investors, Chief Executive David King said on Monday.
Suntech said it had received a notice of default and acceleration relating to its non-payment of the principal amount from the trustee of its 3 percent convertible notes.
Wilmington Trust Co was the trustee and securities agent for the bonds, according to regulatory filings.
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.