May 15 China-based solar panel maker Suntech
Power Holdings Co Ltd, whose main unit is in insolvency
proceedings, said it reached an agreement with some lenders to
further defer its obligations on a $541 million loan.
Suntech defaulted on the principal payment on the 3 percent
convertible notes on March 15. The company earlier that month
reached a deal with 60 percent of the note holders to defer
payments until May 15.
Under the agreement disclosed on Wednesday, the signing
bondholders have agreed not to exercise their rights until June
28.