* Says investment partner may have falsely pledged German
bonds
* Raises worries Suntech may need to seek new financing
* Shares fall 15 percent to all-time lows
HONG KONG, July 30 Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
said on Monday that its partner in a solar development
fund might have defrauded it with a bogus collateral pledge of
hundreds of millions of euros of German bonds, sending its
shares to all-time lows.
"We now suspect that the German government bonds may not
have existed and Suntech may have been a victim of fraud," Chief
Executive Officer Zhengrong Shi said on a conference call.
Shares of China-based Suntech shares fell more than 15
percent to $1.33 on the New York Stock Exchange as investors
feared the world's largest maker of solar panels would have try
to tap debt markets to raise more than $500 million to refinance
a bond obligation due next year.
"They're going to need an additional infusion from
somewhere," said Ardour Capital Investments analyst Adam Krop.
That financing fear comes as solar companies around the
globe struggle to survive a drop of more than 60 percent in
panel prices since the beginning of 2011 that has virtually
erased profits in the industry.
In the conference call on Monday, Suntech executives said
the company was looking into securing a new credit facility or
issuing bonds in China to raise the money to cover a $541
million convertible bond that comes due in 2013.
Suntech currently has about $3.5 billion in total
liabilities, according to ThomsonOne data.
The steep drop in panel prices stemming from a glut of
production capacity of the renewable energy systems has forced
several solar makers in the United States, Europe and China to
shutter their operations, and analysts expect more to follow in
the coming months.
Suntech said it might delay the release of its
second-quarter results, but would provide some operating data
later this month.
In a statement issued early on Monday, Suntech said that as
part of its due diligence to sell the Global Solar Fund, its
lawyers discovered that 560 million euros ($692.72 million)
worth of German government bonds pledged to the company by asset
management firm GSF Capital Pte may never have existed.
Suntech owns 80 percent the Global Solar Fund, while CEO Shi
owns 10 percent. GSF Capital, which is run by Javier Romero,
owns the remaining 10 percent.
GSF Capital could not be reached for comment.
Suntech said there was no indication that its management had
any involvement potential fraud, and that documents related to
the collateral appear to have been fabricated.
Wall Street analysts have long criticized Suntech's
disclosures around GSF, which owns 145 megawatts of solar
projects in Italy.