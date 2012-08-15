Aug 15 China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
replaced its chief executive officer on Wednesday as
China's largest solar maker struggled to shore up its finances
amid a growing cash shortfall.
Suntech said its founder and CEO Zhengrong Shi had been
replaced by David King, the company's chief financial officer.
Shi will also step down as chairman to become the executive
chairman as well as its chief strategy officer.
Shi, who founded Suntech in 2001, has been the most
prominent of China's solar entrepreneurs, building the company
into the world's largest panel maker by manufacturing capacity.
Its disclosure at the end of July that it had likely been
defrauded by a partner raised new fears that it may struggle to
cover a convertible bond due in early 2013.
The company has said it was working with its existing
lenders to secure new financing and considering a debt issuance
in China.
That cash crunch, as well as the increasingly tough market
conditions for solar companies, pushed the company's shares to
lifetime lows earlier this month.
Avian Securities' analysts Mark Bachman said he expected the
company would ultimately want to pull its U.S.-based shares,
since investors in the United States have largely abandoned the
company.
"I just don't see how appointing the CFO to this (CEO) role
brings any confidence" to the market, he said.
Suntech's shares fell 3.7 percent to $1.02 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, bringing their decline
so far this year to more than 52 percent.
SOLAR SLUMP
Like others in the industry, Suntech has seen its profits
disappear as the huge expansion in solar manufacturing far
outpaced growth in solar demand, creating a glut of the panels
that turn sunlight into electricity.
New import duties in the United States on Chinese-made solar
products and a trade complaint lodged in Europe have also hurt
the prospects for China's solar companies, which produce about
two-thirds of the world's supplies.
The company also disclosed on July 30 that its partner in
power plant developer Global Solar Fund (GSF) may have
fraudulently claimed to have posted 560 million euros ($690
million) in German bonds that were needed as collateral for
construction loans.
That could leave Suntech liable for posting the collateral
for those projects, and may prevent it from selling GSF as
planned to raise money to cover the $541 million convertible
bond that comes due early next year.
GSF is 80 percent owned by Suntech, 10 percent owned by Shi,
and 10 percent owned by the partner, GSF Capital.
On Tuesday, Suntech said it had won a court order freezing
the global assets of GSF Capital.