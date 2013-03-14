March 14 Cash-strapped Suntech Power Holdings Co
Ltd said it was contacted by the New York Stock Exchange
regarding unusual trading of its American depositary shares on
Thursday.
The China-based solar panel manufacturer said it was aware
of recent market rumors and third-party reports regarding its
financial position, but was not aware of the events that
triggered Thursday's unusual trading activity.
Suntech's shares fell sharply during morning trading, but
recovered to close down 19 percent at $0.67 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The company, which has a market capitalization of about $150
million, is struggling to pay out a $541 million bond due this
Friday, prompting speculations that it might not be able to
defer its obligations.
The company said on Monday that it had reached an agreement
with some of its bond holders, getting a two-month reprieve on
the repayment.
"We believe Suntech's day of reckoning is at hand with no
legal deal to defer maturity, principal unlikely to be paid, and
bondholders set to file involuntary bankruptcy this Friday,"
Maxim Group analyst Aaron Chew said in a note to clients.
Suntech, which had debt of $2.2 billion at the end of March
2012, has been losing money, hurt by a steep fall in solar panel
prices.
Rapid capacity expansion in China and a drop in demand in
top market Europe sent prices into a tailspin over the past two
years, making profits elusive for solar product makers.